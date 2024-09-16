Advertisement
'Look At Their Own Record': India Hits Back At Iran Over 'Minorities' Remark

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that Iran's remark was not based on accurate information.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 10:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Ministry of External Affairs of India has issued a strong statement in response to remarks made by the Supreme Leader of Iran concerning minorities in India. In the statement, India expressed its disapproval of the comments, calling them "misinformed and unacceptable." The ministry highlighted that such remarks were not based on accurate information and advised nations to first reflect on their own track record regarding minorities before passing judgments on others.

The government underscored that it would not tolerate any misrepresentation of its treatment of minorities, implicitly suggesting that Iran should look inward before making such observations.

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," said the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

This official stance comes in the wake of diplomatic sensitivities between the two countries, showcasing India's firm response to external criticisms regarding its domestic matters.

Earlier in the day, Khamenei highlighted the 'suffering' of Muslims in regions such as India, Gaza, and Myanmar, urging for greater solidarity among global communities.

"We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place," the Iranian leader said in his post on X.

