Look forward to productive Parliament session: PM Modi after all-party meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he "looked forward to a productive Parliament session", after taking part in the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session at Parliament.

The meeting was held in the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi at 3:30 pm on Saturday. The winter session of Parliament would begin from Monday (November 18) and continue till December 13.

"Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening," PM Modi tweeted.

"We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed," he added.

Leaders from across the parties attended the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and the junior minister in the ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal were among those who attended the meeting. From the Opposition, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK`s TR Baalu, BSP`s Danish Ali, LJP`s Chirag Paswan and AIMIM`s Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the meeting.

The deadly air pollution in Delhi was among the other issues raised by the MPs at the all-party meeting convened by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

After the meeting concluded, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said, "There has been a pleasant discussion with the MPs of all political parties, everyone has given the assurance that the session will run smoothly."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.

Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session. The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.

The Opposition is likely to target the government on the issues it has been raising including `economic slowdown, job losses.`

The Congress is persisting with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Rafale deal even as the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected petitions against the clean chit given to the Modi government.