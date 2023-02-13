topStoriesenglish2572710
NewsIndia
LORD BAJRANG BALI

Lord Bajrang Bali Gets Notice by Railway, Asked to Remove 'Encroachment'

The notice addressed to Lord Bajrang Bali directed the removal of the encroachment on the Railway land in Madhya Pradesh's Sabalgarh within seven days or face action.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:25 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Lord Bajrang Bali Gets Notice by Railway, Asked to Remove 'Encroachment'

Morena (MP): The Railway department has served a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali asking for the removal of the "encroachment" on the Railway land in Sabalgarh town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, but withdrew it after realising the mistake, an official said on Sunday.

The notice addressed to Bajrang Bali and issued on February 8, directed the removal of the encroachment within seven days or face action. The encroacher will have to pay the expense if the Railways takes action to remove the structure, it said.

The notice was pasted at the temple of the deity.

After the notice went viral and caused an uproar, the Railways rectified the mistake and issued a new one in the name of the priest of the temple.

Jhansi Railway Division's PRO (Public Relations Officer) Manoj Mathur said the initial notice was served mistakenly.

"Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple," he said.

Earlier, the notice was served to "Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh" by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division.

The structure was to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line.

The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway