Lord Jagannath Remarks: Sambit Patra Apologizes, Vows 3-Day Fast Amidst Political Firestorm

In the midst of ongoing political attacks over his Lord Jagannath remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra apologised on Tuesday for the "slip of the tongue" and announced a three-day fast to offer penance. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Patra said, "I will observe fast for three days to repent for the unintentional remark due to the slip of tongue," Patra said in a video message on X. "I am deeply pained by my mistake regarding Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. I bow down at the feet of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath Ji and seek forgiveness," he posted.

In an interview with a local television channel on Monday, Patra stated that Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patra's remark drew strong criticism, with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) describing it as an insult to Lord Jagannath and Odias worldwide.

CM Patnaik Attacks BJP Over Patra's Remarks

"The Lord is the most important symbol of Odia Asmita. Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn the statement made by the BJP Puri Lok Sabha candidate, and I urge the BJP to place the Lord above all political discourse. You have deeply hurt Odia Asmita, and this will be remembered and condemned by the people of Odisha for a very long time," CM Patnaik posted on X.

The statement was also condemned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who called it the "height of arrogance".

