Lord Krishna Enters Allahabad High Court In Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi - Shahi Idgah Land Case

New Delhi: A crucial decision is expected on Monday from the Allahabad high court regarding the survey of the contentious land of Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah, which has been a bone of contention between the Hindu and Muslim communities for decades. In a dramatic turn of events in the Mathura case, the plaintiffs showed up at the court with the idol of Thakur Keshav Ji Maharaj, the revered deity of the Hindus. They claimed that the idol belonged to the original temple of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, which was allegedly demolished by the Mughals and replaced by the Shahi Eidgah mosque.

The plaintiffs managed to get a pass for the high court gate and took the idol inside the court premises, hoping to prove their ownership of the disputed land. The case has been pending for decades and has sparked religious tensions in the city. The lawyers of the mosque side, who assert that the land is a part of the historical Shahi Eidgah mosque, have also arrived at the court.

Parties reach Allahabad High Court with the idol of Lord Krishna, court will decide when the ASI survey will start#Mathura #KrishnaJanmabhoomi #allahabadhighcourt pic.twitter.com/cPJGVuOQw7 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 18, 2023

The lawyers of the Waqf Board, which manages the Muslim properties, are also present. The high court will decide today how the court commission will conduct the survey of the disputed land and who will be in the panel of the survey team.

Justice Mayank Jain of Prayagraj, who is hearing the case, has reached the court and is reviewing the case files. He is also looking at the documents of the agreement that was signed in 1968 between the two sides, which allegedly gave the land to the mosque side. The agreement has been challenged by the temple side, who say that it was forged and illegal.

The court may announce the names of the panel of the court commission soon, which will carry out the survey of the land and submit a report. The case has been pending for a long time and has sparked religious tensions in the city.