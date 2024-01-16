'Lord Ram Is A Symbol Of Good Governance': PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Andhra Pradesh, said that ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in the holy city of Ayodhya, the entire nation is filled with the spirit of Lord Ram. "These days, the entire country is filled with the spirit of Ram. The life of Lord Rama, his inspiration, and the realm of faith and devotion associated with him go beyond words. The symbols of governance and discipline embodied by Lord Rama can serve as significant inspiration not only for individuals but also for institutions," PM Modi said in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi, donning traditional attire, earlier visited the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, just days before the grand Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Spiritual Significance

The Veerabhadra temple holds paramount significance in the Ramayana, believed to be where Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell after battling for Goddess Sita.

Transforming Taxation In Lord Ram's Style

Reflecting on Ram Rajya's principles, PM Modi highlighted how tax systems should emulate nature - like rain returning to the earth. He emphasized the reforms in India's tax system over the last decade, ensuring ease and benefit for taxpayers.

Record Tax Collections

Due to these reforms, the country has witnessed record tax collections. The income tax exemption limit was raised from 2 lakhs to 7 lakhs, resulting in savings of over 2.5 lakh crore for citizens.

Acknowledging Taxpayer's Contribution, People-Driven Progress

PM Modi acknowledged the diligent taxpayers, emphasizing that their contributions are dedicated to the nation's welfare. This, he stated, echoes the essence of Ram Rajya – a governance founded on good principles. The increasing number of consistent taxpayers indicates a responsible and growing society. The funds collected are being utilized for the overall welfare of the citizens.

Strengthening Infrastructure In Andhra

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN) campus in Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of customs, taxes, and narcotics education.

Roadshow In Kochi

Later, he held a roadshow in Kochi, Kerala, where he is scheduled to perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple.

Kochi Infrastructure Projects

PM Modi will inaugurate major infrastructure projects in Kochi, including the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited, the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen.

New Dry Dock: An Engineering Marvel

The New Dry Dock, a flagship project costing around Rs 1,800 crore, showcases India's engineering prowess, becoming a vital marine infrastructure in the region. Prime Minister Modi's insightful words during his visit to Andhra Pradesh highlight the enduring influence of Lord Rama's principles on the nation. His emphasis on incorporating these ideals in both personal and institutional realms reflects a commitment to fostering a society rooted in governance, discipline, and inspiration.