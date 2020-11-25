'Lost an irreplaceable comrade and a friend': Sonia Gandhi mourns Ahmed Patel's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday (November 25) expressed grief over the death of Ahmed Patel, one of her closest aides, saying that she had lost an "irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague and friend".

The 71-year-old Patel died at a hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday at 3:30 AM, weeks after contracting Covid.

"In Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," wrote Sonia Gandhi.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support," she added.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolence ans tweeted, "It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet, "Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace."

Ahmed Patel, who was popularly known as 'Ahmed Bhai' in political circle, was an eight-time parliamentarian. He served three terms in the Lok Sabha and five terms in the Rajya Sabha. Patel was appointed as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in August 2018.

Patel was a staunch loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi family and he always stood with the family through thick and thin. When Sonia Gandhi decided to enter politics, she appointed Ahmed Patel as her political secretary. Patel was widely regarded by many as one of the most powerful leaders in the Congress but he never joined the government. Patel always preferred to maintain a low profile and never showed interest in becoming a part of the government.