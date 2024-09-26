Lost At 9, Found At 20: Haryana Boy Missing For 11 Years Reunited With Family

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old man who went missing 11 years ago was on Thursday reunited with his family by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Haryana Police, officials said. Satbir alias Tarzan was a boy when he went missing from Karnal district in September 2013, police said.

A police complaint was lodged by his mother who told the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) probing the matter that her son had a dog bite scar on his hand and a monkey bite mark on his left arm. Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, of the AHTU, led the probe and distributed posters of the boy across childcare institutions in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kanpur, Shimla, and Lucknow.

After a wait of several years, the team was contacted by representatives of a government care organisation in Lucknow, who reported that a youth at their facility matched the description of the boy in the posters. After confirming his identity, Satbir was reunited with his mother and brother in the presence of the Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, Mamta Singh.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur lauded the team for their efforts. Earlier in May, an eight-month-long investigation by a team of Haryana Police led by Kumar had helped reunite a 29-year-old man with his family in Uttar Pradesh, over two decades years after he went missing.

ASI Kumar and his team have so far helped reunite over 800 missing persons with their families over the last many years.