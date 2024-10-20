Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809339https://zeenews.india.com/india/loud-blast-near-crpf-school-in-delhi-s-rohini-forensic-team-deployed-2809339.html
NewsIndia
DELHI BLAST

Loud Blast Near CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini, Forensic Team Deployed

The loud blast noise terrified residents as the explosion shattered window panes of cars parked nearby, shops too sustained damage. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Loud Blast Near CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini, Forensic Team Deployed Picture source: 'X'

New Delhi: Massive explosion was heard outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday morning. At 7:47 am, the police received a PCR call reporting the incident. No major casualties have been reported but the establishment’s wall sufferred damage. Forensic teams and officers from the Delhi Police Special Cell have arrived at the scene to determine the cause of the blast. 

Several footages emerged on social media soon after the incident, a cloud of smoke can be seen near the blast site. The loud blast noise terrified residents as the explosion shattered window panes of cars parked nearby, shops too sustained damage. 

An eyewitness to the blast told ANI, “The only possibilities which we think of are a cylinder blast or a building collapse. There was a big cloud of smoke here which stayed for a good 10 minutes. The glasses of the shops here have broken and the hoardings have been displaced. The police were here within 5 minutes because there is a Crime Branch, Police Station, and District Court nearby. It’s good that no one suffered any injury.”

In a later update, police said they have not found anything suspicious yet and the underground sewage line is being examined as part of the probe. As per reports, teams from the Crime Branch, Forensic Science Laboratory, and the bomb squad were examining the area to determine the cause of the explosion. A team from the fire brigade was also present at the scene.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK