Loud Blast Near CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini, Forensic Team Deployed

New Delhi: Massive explosion was heard outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday morning. At 7:47 am, the police received a PCR call reporting the incident. No major casualties have been reported but the establishment’s wall sufferred damage. Forensic teams and officers from the Delhi Police Special Cell have arrived at the scene to determine the cause of the blast.

Several footages emerged on social media soon after the incident, a cloud of smoke can be seen near the blast site. The loud blast noise terrified residents as the explosion shattered window panes of cars parked nearby, shops too sustained damage.

Delhi: An explosion occurred in the Prashant Vihar area, near a CRPF school. The loud blast terrified local residents, and nearby shops sustained damage. There have been no reports of any casualties pic.twitter.com/VVMUntlqE0 — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2024

An eyewitness to the blast told ANI, “The only possibilities which we think of are a cylinder blast or a building collapse. There was a big cloud of smoke here which stayed for a good 10 minutes. The glasses of the shops here have broken and the hoardings have been displaced. The police were here within 5 minutes because there is a Crime Branch, Police Station, and District Court nearby. It’s good that no one suffered any injury.”

In a later update, police said they have not found anything suspicious yet and the underground sewage line is being examined as part of the probe. As per reports, teams from the Crime Branch, Forensic Science Laboratory, and the bomb squad were examining the area to determine the cause of the explosion. A team from the fire brigade was also present at the scene.