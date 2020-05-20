Loud boom heard by Bengaluru residents was routine IAF test flight, confirms Defence Ministry

The loud sound, similar to a big blast, heard by the Bengaluru residents on Wednesday was a routine Indian Air Force (IAF) test flight involving a supersonic profile said Ministry of Defence Spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the spokesperson said that the test flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits. "It was a routine IAF Test Flight involving a supersonic profile which took off from Bluru Airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside City limits. The aircraft was of Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE)," read the tweet.

The residents of Bengaluru on May 20 heard a loud sound, similar to a big blast, at around 1.20 pm. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Committee (KSNDMC) had ruled out the possibility of an earthquake.

The booming sound was heard across eastern Bengaluru--from the Kempegowda International Airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG Road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city right up to Hebbagodi, said the Bangalore Police. The officials added the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL and Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities have both been contacted to ascertain the source of the noise.

The KSNDMC had said, "The activity reported in Bengaluru is not due to an earthquake. The seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise."

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy had also said, "Earthquake activity will not be restricted to one area and will be widespread. We have checked our sensors and there is no earthquake activity recorded today."