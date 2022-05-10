हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
raj thackeray vs uddhav thackeray

Raj Thackeray's strongly-worded letter to Uddhav Thackeray: 'You will not remain in power forever...'

Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan row: "Did the Government and Police run an arrest drive like that to catch hold of weapons and terrorists hidden in mosques?" Raj Thackeray asked Uddhav Thackeray in letter.

Raj Thackeray's strongly-worded letter to Uddhav Thackeray: 'You will not remain in power forever...'
Loudspeaker row: Raj Thackeray today wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid a high-level drama over the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to his cousin and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, warning him against the arrest of his party workers. Raj Thackeray expressed his anger over what he termed as an "arrest drive" against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers. Warning the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Raj Thackeray wrote: "Nobody in politics stays in power forever. Power comes and power goes. With you too, it will not remain forever..."

"The manner in which Maharashtra Govt is detaining MNS workers through State Police force...did the Government and Police run an arrest drive like that to catch hold of weapons and terrorists hidden in mosques? They are hunting for (MNS spokesperson) Sandip Deshpande and others as if they are terrorists who have come from Pakistan."

He further said that ever since the MNS launched the movement against illegal loudspeakers on mosques in the state, 28,000 MNS activists were served prohibitory notices, thousands have been detained and many have been dumped in jails, even before they actually started the drive.

"Why? To prevent them from taking down the illegal public address systems from the mosques that cause noise pollution, trouble people and (loudspeakers) to stop them from implementing the verdicts of the Supreme Court and various high courts in the country," Raj Thackeray demanded.

The MNS chief said that the manner in which the police have gone after his men have raised questions in his mind.

He said that the people of the state and all Hindus are watching with their eyes open that who has given the orders to nab the MNS workers. "I have only one thing to say: Don` test our patience. Power comes and goes, nobody is permanent. Not even you Uddhav Thackeray!" Raj Thackeray signed off.

