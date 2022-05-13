हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Low Blood Pressure

Low Blood Pressure: Symptoms and home remedies

Many medical conditions, age, and medications can affect blood pressure. 

Representational image

Low Blood Pressure, also known as hypotension, is a medical condition where a person's blood pressure reaches such a low level that it leads to adverse symptoms such as dizziness, fainting, nausea, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, and blurred vision. When the readings hover around 90/60 mm Hg or lower, it can be termed as hypotension. Rising slowly from a sitting or lying position may help ease symptoms. Avoiding alcohol, drinking plenty of water and eating small frequent meals along with fruits and vegetables may also help. If you have low blood pressure, emergency treatment at home is extremely easy.

Many medical conditions, age, and medications can affect blood pressure. Consulting a physician and finding out root cause to make sure your blood pressure level is in a healthy range. Eating certain foods may also affect blood pressure levels.

Low blood pressure can be corrected with lifestyle changes, such as increasing your intake of fluids, changing your medications, and raising your legs. The following home remedies can help improve low blood pressure:

✅ Coffee is well known temporarily remedy for a low blood pressure.

✅ Use a root of the licorice (mulethi) as a low blood pressure remedy, for example you can

make a tea from the powdered licorice.

✅ Put one teaspoon of salt and half lemon in a glass of water and mix it.

This mixture rich with sodium is going to help you.

✅ Consumption of the raisins is very good for your hypotension.

✅ Chew 5 - 6 leaves of Tulsi daily

✅ take 2 tspn electrol is going to help you.

If you're trying to raise your blood pressure through diet, reach out to us to make sure you're meeting your nutritional needs.

By: Dt. Shikha Singhal 

Tags:
