Earthquake

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

This is the second earthquake to struck Jammu and Kashmir's Katra in a week. 

Representational Image

Jammu: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude on the Rickter Scale struck Katra region of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (July 24). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt in Katra at 5:11 am today.

There was no immediate report of any injury or loss of property.

The epicentre was monitored at 89km East of Katra. 

This is the second earthquake to strike Jammu and Kashmir's Katra in a week. On July 17, An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district

Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

