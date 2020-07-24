Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude on the Rickter Scale struck Katra region of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (July 24). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake tremors were felt in Katra at 5:11 am today.

There was no immediate report of any injury or loss of property.

The epicentre was monitored at 89km East of Katra.

This is the second earthquake to strike Jammu and Kashmir's Katra in a week. On July 17, An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district

Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.