Onam

Low-key Onam celebrations in Kerala amid COVID-19 pandemic

IANS photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites celebrated a low-key Onam on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Big celebrations were missing this year as the people largely celebrated Thiruvonam indoors to commemorate the visit of the righteous king King Mahabali to the lands and people he previously ruled.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, households were adorned with extremely beautiful floral carpets and splendid feasts (Onasadya) were prepared on Thiruvonam day today.
However, display of traditional art forms and games was not organised in villages and towns in the state.

The Atham festival, which heralds the start of the 10 -day 'Onam' festivities, was also held in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who extended their greetings for the harvest festival of Onam.

Extending his wishes, Vijayan had yesterday said Onam was a festival of hope and asked the people to celebrate it in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

In 2018 and 2019 also, Onam celebrations were dampened by the devastating floods in parts of the state.

OnamKeralaCoronavirusOnam festival
