Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800717https://zeenews.india.com/india/loyal-soldier-of-congress-vikramaditya-clarifies-stance-on-himachal-eateries-nameplate-row-2800717.html
NewsIndia
VIKRAMADITYA SINGH

'Loyal Soldier Of Congress': Vikramaditya Clarifies Stance on Himachal Eateries’ Nameplate Row

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that while party policies are crucial, the interests of the state must also take precedence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Loyal Soldier Of Congress': Vikramaditya Clarifies Stance on Himachal Eateries’ Nameplate Row Image: PTI

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh found himself at the center of a political storm this week after suggesting that street vendors should be required to display their identity cards outside their shops, similar to regulations in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Singh emphasized that while party policies are crucial, the interests of the state must also take precedence.

"I’m a committed worker of the party, and it’s my responsibility to promote the ideology and directions of the Congress," he said after returning from a meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and other central leaders. He clarified that his comments had been misinterpreted and politicized, particularly with the implication of communal motives.

"We raised the issues of the people of Himachal. As far as vending is concerned, giving it a communal form is unfortunate. Himachal has its separate issues...The discussion was about vending zones to be formed in our Municipal corporations and strengthening them. But it was given a communal and religious form...There are a lot of Tibetans who reside in Himachal and are operating their shops here. Anyone can come here to work. The only thing to be done is registration to maintain the internal security of the state...There is nothing more than this in the matter...And I was not summoned. I met the leadership of the party as I visited Delhi for the pre-scheduled events," the Himachal Pradesh minister said.

Singh noted that the Himachal Pradesh Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act already mandates the identification and registration of vendors, a law enacted in 2016. In fact, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ruled in 2023 that the act should be implemented by designating vending and non-vending zones in urban areas.

"Our state is a tourist destination, and internal security is a vital issue. If protests like the one at the Sanjauli mosque continue, it could discourage tourists from visiting," Singh warned. He insisted his intentions were clear: to safeguard public interests without politicizing the matter.

The uproar began when Singh in an initial statement suggested that street vendors, especially those selling food items, would be required to display their identity cards at their shops, similar to Uttar Pradesh. This drew criticism from various leaders, including those from the INDIA block. Reacting to the controversary, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the issue was blown out of proportion.

Additionally, Rajiv Shukla, the AICC's Himachal Pradesh in-charge, assured that while street vendors will need licenses and some form of identification, there is no requirement to display a name sign as an owner. Pratibha Singh, the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief, also highlighted the party's stance, emphasizing that they oppose the BJP's approach to this issue.

"I could have been misquoted, but my intention was always to raise constructive issues for the people of the state," Singh reiterated. He concluded by stating that he is answerable only to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and the party leadership.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK