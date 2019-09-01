close

Lt Gen MM Naravane assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday assumed the charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Lt Gen Naravane succeeds Lt Gen Devraj Anbu who after an illustrious career, superannuated on August 31, 2019. Before this, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. 

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion, The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980. 

Lt Gen Naravane has a huge experience of serving the Indian Army in the most challenging areas. In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, he has the distinction of tenating key appointments in active Counter Insurgency environments, both in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir & was a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN. He had also served as a Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

Lt Gen Naravane is a highly decorated and accomplished Officer who has been awarded the ‘Sena Medal’ (Distinguished) for command of his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He was awarded ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ for command of a prestigious Strike Corps. Lt Gen Naravane was also honoured with ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his distinguished services as the GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command.

