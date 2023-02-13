LTTE Chief Prabhakaran is 'Alive', Claims Tamil Nationalist Movement Leader Pazha Nedumaran

Tanjore (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday claimed that the chief of outlawed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran was "healthy and fine" and will soon "announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race."

Addressing a press conference in Thanjavur, Nedumaran said that the changing global situation and Sri Lanka`s political crisis including the removal of the Rajapaksa government, breathed a new lease of life into the LTTE chief encouraging him to step outside.

Nedumaran, who is the Tamil President of the World Tamil Federation Pazha Nedumaran said it was time to lay to rest "rumours" about the death of the `Thamizh Desiya Thalaivar`(Tamil Nationalist leader) Prabhakharan.

"Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together," Nedumaran said.

"I would like to reveal some truths about LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. I am happy to reveal a truth that would dispel doubts about Prabhakaran. We will like to tell all the Tamil people that LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and fine," Nedumaran said.

Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together: Pazha Nedumaran, President of the World Tamil Federation

Tamil Eelam is a proposed independent state that many Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora aspire to create in the north and east of Sri Lanka.

Pointing out that China is expanding its influence in Sri Lanka through investment schemes and projecting India as an enemy of Sri Lanka, he exhorted the Indian government to initiate necessary steps to prevent China from firming up its presence in the island nation.

Nedumaran recalled when the LTTE was strong, they never allowed any country which was opposed to India to set foot in Sri Lanka.

"LTTE has fought against that. In any situation, the LTTE never sought any help from the countries which were against India. China has set its foot in Sri Lanka and is trying to project India as Sri Lanka`s enemy," Pazha Nedumaran said.

Nedumaran expressed concern that China has extended its dominance in the Indian Ocean also.

"We request the Indian government to take steps to counter China," he added.

Stand with Prabhakaran, requests Pazha Nedumaran

"In these critical times, we request unity among the Tamil Nadu government, Tamil politicians, and Tamil Eelam people to stand with Prabhakaran," Nedumaran added.

When asked whether he had contacted Prabhakaran, Nedumaran said he had contact with Prabhakaran`s family members, and based on the information he received he was "releasing this based on their approval."

Queried on how the LTTE leader who was declared dead by the Sri Lankan government managed to survive Nedumaran said, "No doubt that everyone including me wants to know where he is. However, he will soon come to the fore and the world will know about it."

LTTE chief Prabakaran was killed by Sri Lanka in 2009

Prabakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan government troops on May 18, 2009, in Mullaivaikkal in the northern Mullaithivu district of the island country.