Lucknow airport revises parking fees, penalty to be charged for causing jams

New Delhi: In order to discourage crowding on the airport in Lucknow, people will be charged a fine of up to Rs 1000. Those found crowding or causing jams outside the airport will have to pay the penalty.

For a four-wheeler, a fine of Rs 1000 will be charged and Rs 500 for those causing a jam with their two-wheelers. These measures are being taken to ease traffic congestion at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Amausi.

Meanwhile, the parking fee rates have also been revised. People will have to cough up Rs 90 for commercial vehicles as parking fee for the first 30 minutes. In case of private vehicles, the first 10 minutes will be cost-free, after which Rs 90 will be charged. The rates will keep on increasing after the first 30 minutes.

Earlier in April, when the rates were revised, private concessionaire Adani Group, which is responsible for operating the airport, had said that a third party is taking charge of the parking.

