New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, over 50 people were injured when a colony of bees attacked a cremation procession in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow. The buzz-worthy tale ended up having the mourners nursing for themselves in a local health center. Straight out of a slapstick movie, mourners had no option to flee leaving poor corpse behind.

Molhe, aged 80, passed away after a prolonged battle with illness. But as fate would have it, the cremation procession passes under a fig tree housing a surprise bee condo. Somehow, chaos ensues, and over 50 mourners end up nursing their bee stings at the local health center. Thereafter, the villagers evict the bees with a flaming haystack. Later in the evening, Molhe gets a well-deserved funeral, if not peaceful.

In 2019, at least 60 students and few guardians were injured on Saturday when a swarm of bees attacked them at a park in Khowai in western Tripura. The injured students and a few parents have been admitted to government hospitals for treatment. "Around 60 students led by few of their parents assembled at the park for a picnic. Around the same time a bird hit a bee hive nearby after which a swarm of bees attacked the gathering," a teacher of the Srikrishna Patsala told the media.