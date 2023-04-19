topStoriesenglish2596799
Lucknow, Prayagraj And Other Districts Change School Timings Amid Heatwave Conditions

Amid prevailing heatwave conditions in the country, Prayagraj and Lucknow have changed the timings for schools in the districts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions have taken a toll on the day-to-day life of common people. As the country reels under the scorching summer, several districts in the country have ordered changes in the timings of educational institutes to give relief to students.

While Tripura, Odisha and West Bengal have preponed the summer vacations for the schools in the state and Patna, Prayagraj and Lucknow have changed the timings for educational institutes.

In Patna, the district administration ordered the schools to function till 12:45 pm for all classes including the pre-schools and Anganwadi centres from April 19 till further notice.

In view of heatwave conditions, Lucknow changed the timings for Classes 1 to 8 to 7:30 am to 12:30 pm and for classes 9 to 12 will be from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, Prayagraj changed school timings for classes 1 to 8 and now the schools will function from 7 am to 12 noon.

Earlier, West Bengal closed schools in view of the severe heatwave conditions in the state. West Bengal government preponed the summer vacation and the educational institute will go for the summer holidays from May 2 instead of May 24.

 

Meanwhile, schools in Tripura are also closed till April 23 in the wake of heatwave conditions and in the state of Odisha the government has ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres on April 19 and 20

 

