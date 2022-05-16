New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has been decorated and dolled up with colourful lights to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the capital city on Monday. Visuals released by news agency ANI show posters and cutouts of PM Modi being put on the roads of Lucknow. The city streets have been lit with bright lights for the prime minister’s arrival.

During his visit to Lucknow, the Prime Minister will hold an interaction with the Cabinet Ministers of Uttar Pradesh at chief minister Yogi Adityanath`s official residence.

PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh`s Kushinagar after which he will leave for Nepal today where he will pay obeisance at Lord Buddha`s birthplace on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

PM Modi schedule

PM Modi will embark on a short visit to Nepal to mark the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Before his Nepal visit, the prime minister will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar.

Modi will reach Lucknow after concluding the Nepal visit and hold a meeting with Yogi Adityanath led cabinet.

PM Modi’s Nepal visit

On arrival in Nepal, PM Modi will visit Mayadevi Temple and attend a special prayer. He will be accompanied by PM Deuba.

PM Modi will also be lighting a butter lamp in front of the Ashokan Pillar, and water the Bodhi tree, gifted by PM Modi during his 2014 visit.PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan and lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

A bilateral meeting between the two leaders is also scheduled to undertake a comprehensive review of recent agreements.

Some MoUs on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors are expected to be exchanged between the two countries after the bilateral meeting.

Nepal PM Deuba will host a lunch in honour of PM Modi and his delegation.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration and address a large gathering of people from Nepal and India, including Buddhist scholars and monks. connections and promote bilateral tourism.

(With ANI inputs)