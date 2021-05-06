Lucknow University Admission 2021: Registration date extended, check fresh schedule for UG, PG courses

Lucknow: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the University of Lucknow has decided to extend the registration date for different UG, PG, and other courses for admission into the next session. The interested candidates should visit the Lucknow University's official website-lkouniv.ac.in to find this notice.

According to the official notification, the university has also extended the last date to apply for PhD courses (regular or part-time) to May 15. The earlier date was fixed to May 3, 2021. The varsity has also extended the last date to apply for admission to various other courses.

How to apply for Lucknow University Admission 2021:

The candidates who want to apply for admission should follow the steps given below.

1. Students should visit the Lucknow University's official site-lkouniv.ac.in

2. Click on the Admission tab available on the home page

3. Candidates will get an online form submission link on a new page

4. Students should read the guidelines and click on ‘I agree’ link

5. Now fill in the details asked in the registration form and register yourself

6. Log in to the account and fill in the application form and click on submit after paying application fees

7. After this, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need

The candidates should also check revised dates schedule for the following courses on the official website:

-Ph.D. -May 15, 2021

-UG and BElEd -May 31, 2021

-PG courses -May 31, 2021

-BBA, BCA, MBA and MTTM -May 31, 2021

-BPEd, MPEd, MEd -May 31, 2021

Notably, the University of Lucknow is a public state university based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Founded in 1867, it is one of the oldest government-owned institutions of higher education in India. The varsity is a teaching, residential and affiliating university, organised into more than 160 colleges and institutes, located throughout the city and other surrounding areas.