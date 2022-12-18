Lucknow University hostel bans movement of students after 10 pm

New Delhi: The Lucknow University on Saturday (December 17) restricted students' movement to and from hostels. As per the official notice released by Lucknow University students are not allowed to entre or leave the hostel premises after 10.00 pm.

"All the students of Ubhaya Campus of Lucknow University are hereby informed that entry and exit are completely prohibited for all the hostlers after 10 pm at night. If any student violates the rule then he/she shall be subjected to disciplinary proceedings," read the official notice of Lucknow University.