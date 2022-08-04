Lumpy Skin Virus Disease: Rajasthan Minister L Kataria reviews the situation

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Minister for Animal Husbandry Lalchand Kataria on Thursday held a meeting with officials in view of the outbreak of lumpy skin viral disease in the state. The minister said that Gaushalas are most affected due to the viral disease, adding "Central team has also reached here. Funds have been given for emergency essential medicines.”

Most affected are Gaushalas. Central team has also reached here. Funds have been given for emergency essential medicines, he said (03.08)

In the meeting, he said that the state government is making all possible efforts with full awareness and sensitivity to save the cattle from this disease. He directed the officers to work on mission mode for the prevention of the disease.

Kataria, after discussion with the district officials, inquired about the status of infection, measures being taken for prevention, availability of medicine, and the condition of medical personnel and directed them to make resources available in accordance with the need.

He directed them to immediately reach spots where the infection is reported and make people aware of preventive measures.

He said that state medical teams and teams from neighboring districts have been sent to the affected districts. For the affected districts, 29 veterinary doctors and 93 livestock assistants have been deployed from other districts. Approval of 30 additional vehicles has been issued for effective monitoring and treatment of sick animals.

Notably, the nine most affected districts due to the lumpy virus disease in Rajasthan are Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Sirohi, and Jaisalmer.

Over 3,000 cattle died and around 50,000 were infected due to the spread of a lethal skin viral disease. Lumpy disease, whose epicenter is Gujrat, has now spread to nine districts of Rajasthan, causing havoc throughout the state.

Blood-sucking insects, certain fly species, contaminated food and drink, and flies are the main vectors for the viral disease's propagation. Acute fever, drainage from the eyes and nose, salivation, soft blister-like nodules all over the body, significantly decreased milk production, challenging feeding, and occasionally even death of the animal are symptoms of the illness. The viral disease reportedly has a 1.5% mortality rate.

With the cow population of over 1 crore in the state, the officials reportedly stated that there is no vaccination available for the disease, and while studies with the goat pox vaccine have produced some promising results, they have not yet been approved for use. Antibiotics are presently being administered to the affected animals.

