हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipse 2021: What is Super Flower Blood Moon and where can it be watched?

The full moon on Wednesday will be the year`s biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

Lunar eclipse 2021: What is Super Flower Blood Moon and where can it be watched?
Image Courtesy: Reuters

The full moon on Wednesday (May 26) will be the year`s biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through the Earth`s shadow. It appears red, known as a "blood moon", as light is scattered through the Earth`s atmosphere, much like during sunset. In addition, the moon will be at perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger than normal and 15% brighter or a "super moon," according to astronomers. May`s full moon is known as the "Flower Moon" since it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom.

The result when taken together is a "Super Flower Blood Moon."

The eclipse will happen in the early morning hours on Wednesday in western North America, with people in Alaska and Hawaii getting the best views. It can also be seen in southern Chile and Argentina. Skygazers in all of Australia and New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia can see the eclipse on Wednesday evening. (Map of eclipse path) https://bit.ly/3oOwyya

For stargazers in parts of the world where the event is not visible or obscured by clouds, some observatories will webcast the eclipse.

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles will stream live views beginning at 1:45 a.m. PT (0845 GMT). The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, will start its broadcast at 2:30 a.m. PT (0930 GMT). The Astronomical Society of South Australia will also broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ACST (0930 GMT).

The peak viewing time for the eclipse will be between 4:11 a.m. and 4:26 a.m. PT on the U.S. West Coast or 9:11 p.m. to 9:26 p.m. AEST in Australia (1111 GMT to 1126 GMT), according to the observatories.
The next total lunar eclipse will be May 15-16, 2022.

(inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
lunar eclipseSupermoonTotal lunar eclipseBlood moonSuper flower blood moon
Next
Story

CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director

Must Watch

PT8M44S

DNA: The act of valor amid cyclone Tauktae