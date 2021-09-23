Luxury cruise liner Cordelia reaches Kochi, marks revival of COVID-hit tourism in Kerala

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 situation improves in the coastal state, a luxury cruise from Mumbai, Cordelia reached the shores of Kochi on Wednesday (September 22, 2021) signalling the re-boosting of the tourism sector.

The luxury liner MV Empress, owned by Cordelia Cruises, was boarded by over 1,200 travelers hailing from various states to explore a slice of the rich culture and history of the port city, in an on-shore tour adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the arrival of domestic tourists marks a promising start to the full-scale resumption of Kerala Tourism, overcoming the pandemic-induced crisis.

The cruise was anchored at Cochin Port and received a grand welcome from the locals. The tourists were then taken to Mattancherry and Fort Kochi.

"This trend is set to gain pace in the coming days. Kerala is a safe and secure place for the lock-down weary vacationers to come as we have put in place an efficient and meticulous bio-bubble model to create protective layers of inoculated service providers to receive and host tourists," Minister said.

“Cordelia Cruises is grateful for the kind and warm reception extended to us by Kerala Tourism. Together, we hope to bring new dawn on the travel and hospitality industry in India and do hope the world takes notice and travels to our Subcontinent to experience our offerings which are, both, international quality and have a local soul. With promising collaborations such as these, we will bring a new way of touring breathtaking locales along with enjoying fresh flavours of entertainment for our guests. We are tirelessly curating a plethora of experiences for the same,” the company said in a release.

Watch the exclusive video of the Cordelia Cruise ship here:

Live TV