'Maafiveer' banner pasted at Savarkar's statue in Pune, two Congress workers booked

Pune: A political row erupted in Maharashtra over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hindutva Ideologue V D Savarkar. Two persons have been booked by police on Friday for allegedly sticking a banner written with 'Maafiveer' at Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's statue in Maharashtra's Pune, news agency ANI reported. Addressing a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi showed a paper to the media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Veer Savarkar to the British. He reiterated that Savarkar had helped the Britishers. The Congress leader had also earlier said that Savarkar was a symbol of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His remarks have triggered protests.

According to Senior Inspector Ashok Indulkar at Swargate Police station, these persons have been identified as Congress workers and are booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

BJP workers storm into Congress' Pune office

Earlier on Friday, several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barged into the Congress's Pune city headquarters and attempted to blacken photographs of Rahul Gandhi in protest over his remarks, news agency PTI reported.

The protesters shouted slogans against Gandhi and stuck posters with the message "Mafiveer (mercy seeker) Jawaharlal Nehru" on the walls of Congress Bhavan, an official from Shivaji Nagar police said. "We detained 10 to 15 workers from the premises of Congress Bhavan," inspector Arvind Mane said. One of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, said they came to the Congress Bhavan to condemn Gandhi's remarks against Savarkar. "We doubt if Gandhi knows the Congress' history because late prime minister Indira Gandhi had given 'sanmaan patra' (citation) to Savarkar," he said.

Meanwhile, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Vandana Dongre has filed a complaint against the Wayanad MP in the Thane Nagar police station stating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by Gandhi`s remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable (NCR) Offense has been registered under section 500, 501 of IPC.

(With agency inputs)