Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770724
NewsIndia
MACHIL ENCOUNTER

Macchal Encounter: One Security Personnel Killed, Others Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In Kashmir's Kupwara District

An encounter erupted between security forces and militants in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Macchal Encounter: One Security Personnel Killed, Others Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In Kashmir's Kupwara District

New Delhi: An encounter erupted between security forces and militants in the Macchal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, during the gunfight, five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter and one of them lost his life due to injuries, Defence officials said. 

The exchange of fire occurred with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. Reportedly, one Pakistani person was killed during an encounter. 

 

 

Indian Army troops have foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the Line of Control against Indian forces. According to the ANI reports, the BAT team involved in the assault is believed to include regular Pakistan Army personnel, including SSG commandos, who collaborate closely with terrorist organizations.

 

 

A few months back there was a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: Agniveer arrested in Punjab for vehicle snatching
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's
DNA Video
DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA Video
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis