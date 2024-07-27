New Delhi: An encounter erupted between security forces and militants in the Macchal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, during the gunfight, five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter and one of them lost his life due to injuries, Defence officials said.

The exchange of fire occurred with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. Reportedly, one Pakistani person was killed during an encounter.

Indian Army troops have foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the Line of Control against Indian forces. According to the ANI reports, the BAT team involved in the assault is believed to include regular Pakistan Army personnel, including SSG commandos, who collaborate closely with terrorist organizations.

A few months back there was a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.