Madhupur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Ganga Narayan Singh(BJP) Hafizul Hassan (JMM) Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly Election Result

Madhupur Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live:Madhupur Assembly seat is one of the three assembly seats in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Madhupur seat was held on November 20.

The Madhupur assembly seat has given mixed verdicts in the past elections with JMM and the BJP winning the seat alternatively.

Madhupur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 15 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Ganga Narayan Singh

of BJP, Md Jiyaul Hak of BSP, Hafizul Hassan of JMM and 8 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

The contest has become interesting this time between Bjp and the JMM as there is neck-to-neck competition between both parties for the assembly seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Haji Hussain Ansari of the JMM had won the elections by defeating Raj Paliwar of the BJP by around 23,069 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Raj Paliwar had contested the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Hazi Hussain Ansari of JMM by around 6,884 votes.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling BJP and the opposition JMM where Ganga Narayan Singh is contesting on the BJP ticket while Hafizul Hassan is the JMM candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.