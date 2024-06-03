Madhya Pradesh: 13 Killed, 15 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Rajgarh

A tractor-trolley overturned in Piplodi, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, overturned at 8 p.m. on Sunday, injuring 15 people and killing 13, including four children. Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit speaking to news agency with PTI said that of the injured, 13 have been admitted to the district hospital and 2 have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care owing to injuries to the head and chest.





"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he added. According to a second official, the victims were part of a marriage party that was travelling to Kulampur from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan. Senior officials are present at the accident scene, including the collector and SP.