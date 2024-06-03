Madhya Pradesh: 13 Killed, 15 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Rajgarh
13 injured have been admitted to the district hospital and 2 have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to injuries to the head and chest.
Trending Photos
A tractor-trolley overturned in Piplodi, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, overturned at 8 p.m. on Sunday, injuring 15 people and killing 13, including four children. Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit speaking to news agency with PTI said that of the injured, 13 have been admitted to the district hospital and 2 have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care owing to injuries to the head and chest.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement