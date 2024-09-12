Madhya Pradesh: 2 Army Officers Attacked, Female Friend Raped In Mhow

Miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two female friends during a picnic in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with one of the women being raped, police said.

According to PTI, Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said that the officers, aged 23 and 24, who are currently undergoing the Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment, had gone on a picnic with two female friends on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2 am on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived at the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, Hirore said, PTI reported.

The second officer, who was away from the car, managed to inform his seniors about the incident, after which the police arrived at the scene, he said.

After police arrived at the spot, the miscreants fled the spot. All four victims were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital for a medical examination around 6:30 am, where doctors observed signs of injury on the officers' bodies, he said.

Hirore said that in the medical examination, it was found that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

"A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered," Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, PTI reported.