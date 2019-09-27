Madhya Pradesh: 20 students hospitalised after having mid-day meal in Hoshangabad

At least 20 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meal at a school in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in a primary school in Amrai village in Kesla tehsil in the district after the children started vomiting on having kadhi-rice.

The age of the children, who fell ill from food poisoning, range from three to eleven years. The children have been admitted to Sukhtaba's health centre for treatment.

Kesla Tehsildar Ritu Bhargava and Kesla Women Child Development Officer reached Yogesh Ghagre reached the hospital. They are interacting with the children admitted. The license of the cook and her helper can get cancelled.