close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mid-Day Meal

Madhya Pradesh: 20 students hospitalised after having mid-day meal in Hoshangabad

The age of the children, who fell ill from food poisoning, range from three to eleven years. The children have been admitted to Sukhtaba's health centre for treatment.

Madhya Pradesh: 20 students hospitalised after having mid-day meal in Hoshangabad

At least 20 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meal at a school in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in a primary school in Amrai village in Kesla tehsil in the district after the children started vomiting on having kadhi-rice.

The age of the children, who fell ill from food poisoning, range from three to eleven years. The children have been admitted to Sukhtaba's health centre for treatment.

Kesla Tehsildar Ritu Bhargava and Kesla Women Child Development Officer reached Yogesh Ghagre reached the hospital. They are interacting with the children admitted. The license of the cook and her helper can get cancelled.

Tags:
Mid-Day MealFood poisoning
Next
Story

Police teams reach Sharad Pawar's residence, NCP office ahead of ED questioning

Must Watch

PT27M32S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day