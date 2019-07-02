Madhya Pradesh BJP may suspend Akash Vijayvargiya after PM Narendra Modi's strong message

The Madhya Pradesh BJP is planning to take strict action against its Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who had assaulted a Municipal Corporation official with a cricket bat on Wednesday. Sources told Zee Media that the state unit has held discussions with the party high command over Akash's matter and it is expected that the party may suspend him. Some BJP leaders from Indore may also face action for supporting Akash. It may be recalled that Akash was welcomed by Indore unit of BJP after his release on bail in connection with this case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his anger over the incident and said that such actions cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. It is to be noted that Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. "Such people should be expelled. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated. Being the son of a politician does not give anyone the right to do whatever he wants," PM Modi reportedly said at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

Akash was arrested by Indore police after his violent outburst against the government was caught on camera. The young BJP MLA had spent four days in jail before being granted bail. While he was in jail, supporters of Akash had created ruckus outside and demanded that their leader be freed because he had been wrongly jailed.

After coming out of jail, Akash had not shown any remorse over his act and told Zee News that he had been left with no option than hit out with the bat by the public official who had been assaulted. "I hope to God that no such situation arises again that I will have to come out and bat once again," he had said.

Akash had previously alleged that Congress leaders had been trying to take control of the building which the public official had come to demolish and he was only trying to stop them from helping the Congress leaders.