Madhya Pradesh cancels MPBSE class 10 board exams 2021, to hold class 12 exams after COVID situation improves

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (May 14) announced to cancel the class 10 board exams 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to reports, MPBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, however, have been postponed. The exams will be held after the coronavirus situation improves across the state.

Announcing the decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves."

Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves: MP CM pic.twitter.com/lIYjazZrk9 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

On April 27, the Shivraj Singh-led MP government announced that to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state till further notice in view of the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh MPBSE board exams 2021 were originally scheduled to be conducted from April 30 and May 1 for students of classes 10 and 12, respectively.

Earlier, the state government had announced to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 without the conduction of examination this year. The exams for Class 9 and Class 11 also stand cancelled in MP due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Live TV