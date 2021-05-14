हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh class 10 board exams

Madhya Pradesh cancels MPBSE class 10 board exams 2021, to hold class 12 exams after COVID situation improves

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (May 14) announced to cancel the class 10 board exams 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to reports, MPBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, however, have been postponed. The exams will be held after the coronavirus situation improves across the state.

Madhya Pradesh cancels MPBSE class 10 board exams 2021, to hold class 12 exams after COVID situation improves
ANI photo

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (May 14) announced to cancel the class 10 board exams 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to reports, MPBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, however, have been postponed. The exams will be held after the coronavirus situation improves across the state.

Announcing the decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves." 

On April 27, the Shivraj Singh-led MP government announced that to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state till further notice in view of the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Madhya Pradesh MPBSE board exams 2021 were originally scheduled to be conducted from April 30 and May 1 for students of classes 10 and 12, respectively. 

Earlier, the state government had announced to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 without the conduction of examination this year. The exams for Class 9 and Class 11 also stand cancelled in MP due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhya Pradesh class 10 board examsMPBSE class 10 board examsMPBSE exams 2021MPBSE board exams 2021MPBSE class 10 exams 2021MPBSE 10th examMPBSE class 10 board exams cancelledboard exams 2021
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu tightens lockdown restrictions, grocery shops to open for 4 hours from 6 am

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Ghazipur: Now there will be no problem in funeral, wood bank started for the needy