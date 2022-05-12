Madhya Pradesh: Clash breaks out in Karedi, two injured

New Delhi: A clash broke out between two groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Karedi village early on Wednesday (May 11), reported ANI quoting Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma. According to SP Sharma, at least one shop and 2-3 motorcycles were set ablaze during the clashes and two people have been injured. The injured have been sent to hospital and their condition is normal. Tear gases were used to disperse the condition and the officials say the situation on the ground is under control. The cause of the clashes is yet not known.

Meanwhile, to protest against the law and order situation in the state, the youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday will stage a protest against rising inflation, fuel prices, and the law and order situation in the state. The party will also take on the BJP on the OBC reservation issue.

Youth Congress workers from across the state will gather outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan`s official residence in Bhopal for the protest. Senior party leaders will join them, including the state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Speaking to IANS, the state president of Youth Congress, Vikrant Bhuria said, "We have received permission for the protest. It will start at around 9 a.m. and will conclude with a speech of state Congress president Kamal Nath at 2 p.m."

Bhuria said it would be a "peaceful protest to awaken the BJP government".

He alleged that the law and order situation in the state is being handled by some selective BJP people instead of the police personnel.

"People are being targeted and their houses are being demolished selectively in the name of illegal encroachment. In the last two months, hundreds of people were left on the road as their houses were demolished. The future of little children is destroyed. That is why we have decided to raise the voice of people," Bhuria added.