Madhya Pradesh class 12th MPBSE Result 2020 announced on mpbse.nic.in: Anushka Gupta is Science (Biology) topper

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
A total of 68.81% students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.
Anushka Gupta has scored 490 out of 500 marks to become science topper in Biology group.
Here's a list of top 10 toppers of Science -Maths Group Stream:
Anushka Gupta — 490 — First position
Bharat Arya — 486 — Second position
Madhu Arya — 485 — Third position
Chandresh Lodha — 484 — Fourth position
Delan Patel — 484 — Fourth position
Anshika Bhorge — 484 — Fourth position
Rajneesh Singhrole — 483 — Fifth position
Alisha Bahna — 480 — Sixth position
Krishan Dandotiya — 478 — Seventh position
Shivani Soni — 478 — Seventh position
Swati Lodhi — 478 — Seventh position
Shelya Singh — 477 — Eighth position
Mahak Gupta — 476 — Ninth position
Shivam Namdev — 476 — Ninth position
Ilma Khan — 476 — Ninth position
Vanshika Shakya — 483 — Tenth position
Aayush Pathak — 483 — Tenth position
Aditi Shukla — 483 — Tenth position
Sanika Patil — 475 — Tenth position
This year, girls of class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percent of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percent is 73.4%.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July.