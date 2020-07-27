Madhya Pradesh class 12th MPBSE Result 2020 announced on mpbse.nic.in: Anushka Gupta is Science (Biology) topper

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 68.81% students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.

Anushka Gupta has scored 490 out of 500 marks to become science topper in Biology group.

Here's a list of top 10 toppers of Science -Maths Group Stream:

Anushka Gupta — 490 — First position

Bharat Arya — 486 — Second position

Madhu Arya — 485 — Third position

Chandresh Lodha — 484 — Fourth position

Delan Patel — 484 — Fourth position

Anshika Bhorge — 484 — Fourth position

Rajneesh Singhrole — 483 — Fifth position

Alisha Bahna — 480 — Sixth position

Krishan Dandotiya — 478 — Seventh position

Shivani Soni — 478 — Seventh position

Swati Lodhi — 478 — Seventh position

Shelya Singh — 477 — Eighth position

Mahak Gupta — 476 — Ninth position

Shivam Namdev — 476 — Ninth position

Ilma Khan — 476 — Ninth position

Vanshika Shakya — 483 — Tenth position

Aayush Pathak — 483 — Tenth position

Aditi Shukla — 483 — Tenth position

Sanika Patil — 475 — Tenth position

This year, girls of class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percent of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percent is 73.4%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July.