हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 results 2020

Madhya Pradesh class 12th MPBSE Result 2020 announced on mpbse.nic.in: Anushka Gupta is Science (Biology) topper

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh class 12th MPBSE Result 2020 announced on mpbse.nic.in: Anushka Gupta is Science (Biology) topper

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 68.81% students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations. 

Anushka Gupta has scored 490 out of 500 marks to become science topper in Biology group.

Here's a list of top 10 toppers of Science -Maths Group Stream: 

Anushka Gupta — 490  — First position
Bharat Arya — 486 — Second position
Madhu Arya  — 485 — Third position
Chandresh Lodha  — 484 — Fourth position
Delan Patel — 484 — Fourth position
Anshika Bhorge — 484 — Fourth position
Rajneesh Singhrole — 483 — Fifth position
Alisha Bahna — 480 — Sixth position
Krishan Dandotiya — 478 — Seventh position
Shivani Soni — 478 — Seventh position
Swati Lodhi — 478 — Seventh position
Shelya Singh — 477 — Eighth position
Mahak Gupta  — 476 — Ninth position
Shivam Namdev — 476 — Ninth position
Ilma Khan — 476 — Ninth position
Vanshika Shakya — 483 — Tenth position
Aayush Pathak — 483 — Tenth position
Aditi Shukla — 483 — Tenth position 
Sanika Patil — 475 — Tenth position

This year, girls of class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percent of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percent is 73.4%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July. 

Tags:
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 results 2020Mp Board 12th Result 2020MP Board 12th ResultMp Board 12th Result Date 2020MP board result 2020
Next
Story

Fall of Hindutva Party led by Shri Bala Sahab Thackeray: VHP slams Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya e-bhoomi pujan remark
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after COVID-19 treatment in hospital