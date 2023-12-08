Madhya Pradesh CM Face BIG Update: BJP Calls Legislature Party Meeting On December 11

With the BJP appointing observers for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, people of the state are now waiting for the announcement of their respective chief ministers in these states. Now, a big development has come from Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the BJP legislature party meeting will take place on December 11 in Madhya Pradesh to select the chief minister.

Amid this, the three observers for the state- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP OBC morcha chief K Laxman and party's national secretary Asha Lakhra will meet MLAs and probable candidates to know their opinions.

While the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the front-runner for the post as the BJP's massive victory is being credited to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chouhan's Ladli Behan Yojana. Among the other contenders are Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narendra Singh Tomar, VD Sharma and Prahlad Singh Patel.

The BJP secured a massive victory in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly by winning 163 seats while the Congress, which was looking to make a comeback in the state, could only win 66 seats. Since the BJP had not declared Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM face for the election, suspense continues over his fate. Chouhan, however, said that he is not in the chief ministerial race and will fulfil any responsibility being given to him by the party.

On the other hand, the BJP legislature party meeting in Chhattisgarh is likely to take place on December 10. The BJP observers for the state are Agriculture and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam.