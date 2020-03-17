Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath calls cabinet meet on March 18 after Supreme Court notice

Bhopal: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called for a cabinet meeting at 11 am on March 18, 2020, after Supreme Court issued notice and sought his response on a plea seeking a direction for an immediate floor test in the assembly. Kamal Nath had also called a legislative party meeting at his residence on Tuesday to discuss Madhya Pradesh political scenario.

Earlier, in the day the apex court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it will issue a notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, for Wednesday at 10.30 am.

In the court proceeding, senior BJP leader and three-time chief minister, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, "the rationale, in this case, is that a floor test is required and usually the other side appears in such cases".

Reacting to Rohtagi's statement the Supreme Court bench said, "We will have to issue a sought notice and keep it for tomorrow morning." The bench then took note of the submission of senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for 16 rebel Congress MLAs, that they are also allowed to become parties to Chouhan's petition.

The decision of Supreme Court came after former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker NP Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the house till March 26 without taking the floor test.

In his latest letter to the governor, Kamal Nath said, "Taking into account all the facts, I have forwarded your direction given to me to the Assembly Speaker for appropriate action."

On Monday, after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon CM Kamal Nath dared BJP saying that if they have any doubt about the majority they should bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former senior Congress leader resigned from the party and joined the BJP. Scindhia`s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs.