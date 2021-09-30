हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan speaks to PM Modi, discusses development issues

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed several issues and policies taken by his government.  

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan speaks to PM Modi, discusses development issues

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and discussed various development issues related to his state.

This was Chouhan's second visit to the nation capital in around a week. The meeting between the two leaders lasted around an hour.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Chouhan said he discussed with the prime minister several issues and policy initiatives taken by his government.

Chouhan said he also apprised Prime Minister Modi about the COVID-19 situation in the state and added that the pandemic is under control and the vaccination is underway in full swing.

Praising Modi, the chief minister said his energy is "inspirational" and his ideas help in drafting policies.

Last week, Chouan had met BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and R K Singh.

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are frequently visiting the national capital and meeting the party's central leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur have visited Delhi a few times this month.

The BJP this year changed the chief ministers of three states -- Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shivraj Singh ChouhanNarendra ModiMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

COVID compensation: Uttarakhand relaxes age limit for Group B, C jobs

Must Watch

PT11M14S

DGP and AG will be changed in Punjab - Sources