MP URINATION INCIDENT

MP CM Shivraj Washes Feet Of Sidhi Urination Incident Victim, Apologises To Him

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him. Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal. He called the youth 'Sudama' and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said. Earlier, the CM and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here.

Also Read: MP Govt Takes Bulldozer Action Against Pravesh Shukla Who Urinated On Tribal Labourer In Sidhi

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district.
Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said.

Also Read: 'It Works According To Law, Not Congress': MP Minister On Bulldozer Action Demand Against Pravesh Shukla

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.
 

