Madhya Pradesh crisis: 6 rebel ministers from Kamal Nath Cabinet sacked

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's political crisis takes a new turn on Friday (March 13) as Governor Lalji Tandon expelled six ministers from the cabinet on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. These ministers are Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pardyuman Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhary.

The portfolios of dismissed ministers have given to following ministers:

1. Women Child Development to Vijayalakshmi Sadho

2. Food & Civil supplies to Govind Singh

3. Transport to Brijendra Singh Rathore

4. Labour ministry to Sukhdev Panse

5. Revenue to Jitu Patwari

6. Kamleshwar Patel get School, while Tarun Bhanot gets the responsibility of health

Earlier in the morning, Kamal Nath confidently stated that his government is "stable" and there is nothing to "worry" about. His statement came just hours after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.

Accusing the BJP of horse-trading, CM Nath told ANI, "I have told the Governor how MLAs are being kept in captivity in Bengaluru and how their resignations are being given to Speaker by a BJP leader. This is a joke. This is a conspiracy by BJP. My government is stable and there is nothing to worry out."

When asked to comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia exiting Congress and joining the rival BJP, he said, "Only he can say why he has gone."

Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal today as BJP and Congress supporters gathered there in large numbers after they came to know that MLAs supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia were returning from Bengaluru.

Twenty-two MLAs resigned from the Congress soon after Scindia quit the primary membership of the Congress party. Out of these, 19 were in Bengaluru, and the resignation letters of all these lawmakers were submitted to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati by a BJP delegation.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was part of the Congress Party for almost two decades, today filed his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls. He was accompanied by BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Rajya Sabha polls for 55 seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.