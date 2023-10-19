Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Releases 2nd List Of candidates For Polls, Check Here
Congress earlier released the first list of candidates for MP Assembly Polls 2023 in which 19 female candidates were fielded by the party.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: On Thursday, the Congress party unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Elections. The party introduced 88 candidates for the legislative assembly polls in the state, making a noteworthy change by replacing three former candidates. In the previous week, the party had already released its first list, featuring 144 candidates, including 19 females. In the first list, Congress also fielded state unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.
Congress has announced the second list of candidates for elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.
85 candidates have been announced and 3 candidates have been replaced. pic.twitter.com/hCKkBHgEpb — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2023
Live Tv