Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise-Madhya Pradesh Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2024: The Madhya Pradesh general elections for its 29 Lok Sabha seats were held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the 2024 Lok Sabha Election winner candidates list on Tuesday, June 4, as soon as the counting of votes is finished. Voters from Madhya Pradesh are awaiting the Lok Sabha winner candidates list to find out their parliamentary representatives.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 27 of 29 seats. Bhopal is a battleground constituency known for high-stakes battles and national problems. Indore, a traditional BJP stronghold, now faces a one-sided battle after the Congress contender withdrew.

Gwalior, with its mix of urban and rural people, is critical to both main parties. Jabalpur, an economic and cultural hub, concentrates on development challenges. Vidisha remains a significant BJP stronghold due to its political history. Guna, a traditional Congress stronghold, faces a stiff battle from BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia. Chhindwara is critical for Congress, particularly given Kamal Nath's influence.

Here's a list of key candidates and constituencies in Madhya Pradesh: Shivmangal Singh Tomar (BJP) from Morena, Nakul Nath (Congress) from Chhindwara, Digvijaya Singh (Congress) from Rajgarh, Bharat Singh Kushwah (BJP) from Gwalior, Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) from Guna, Ganesh Singh (BJP) from Satna, Ashish Dubey (BJP) from Jabalpur, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from Vidisha, Arun Shrivastav (INC) from Bhopal, Mahesh Parmar (INC) from Ujjain, and Shankar Lalwani (INC) from Indore.

Check Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Samrat Saraswat Balaghat Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 2 Bharti Pardhi Balaghat Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 3 Durga Das Uikey Betul Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 4 Ramu Tekam Betul Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 5 Smt. Sandhya Rai Bhind Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 6 Phool Singh Baraiya Bhind Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 7 Arun Shrivastav Bhopal Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 8 Alok Sharma Bhopal Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 9 Bunty Vivek Sahu Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 10 Nakul Nath Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 11 Tarvar Singh Lodhi Damoh Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 12 Rahul Lodhi Damoh Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 13 Mahendra Singh Solanki Dewas Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 14 Rajendra Malviya Dewas Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 15 Smt. Savitri Thakur Dhar Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 16 Radheshyam Muvel Dhar Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 17 Jyotiraditya Scindia Guna Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 18 Rao Yadvendra Singh Guna Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 19 Praveen Pathak Gwalior Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 20 Bharat Singh Kushwaha Gwalior Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 21 Darshan Singh Choudhary Hoshangabad Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 22 Sanjay Sharma Hoshangabad Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 23 Shankar Lalwani Indore Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 24 Akshay Bam Indore Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 25 Ashish Dubey Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 26 Adv. Dinesh Yadav Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 27 V.D. Sharma Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 28 BB Prajapati Raja Bhaiya Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh AIFB TBD TBD 29 Gyaneshwar Patil Khandwa Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 30 Narendra Patel Khandwa Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 31 Porlal Kharte Khargone Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 32 Gajendra Patel Khargone Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 33 Faggan Singh Kulaste Mandla Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 34 Omkar Singh Markam Mandla Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 35 Dilip Singh Gurjar Mandsour Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 36 Sudhir Gupta Mandsour Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 37 Shivmangal Singh Tomar Morena Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 38 Satya Pal Singh Sikarwar Neetu Morena Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 39 Rodmal Nagar Rajgarh Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 40 Digvijaya Singh Rajgarh Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 41 Smt. Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan Ratlam Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 42 Kantilal Bhuria Ratlam Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 43 Janardan Mishra Rewa Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 44 Smt. Nilam Mishra Rewa Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 45 Smt. Lata Wankhede Sagar Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 46 Guddu Raja Bundela Sagar Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 47 Ganesh Singh Satna Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 48 Siddharth Kushwaha Satna Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 49 Smt. Himadri Singh Shahdol Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 50 Phundelal Singh Marko Shahdol Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 51 Kamleshwar Patel Sidhi Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 52 Dr. Rajesh Mishra Sidhi Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 53 Virendra Khatik Tikamgarh Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 54 Pankaj Ahirwar Tikamgarh Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 55 Anil Firoziya Ujjain Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 56 Mahesh Parmar Ujjain Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD 57 Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vidisha Madhya Pradesh BJP TBD TBD 58 Pratap Bhanu Sharma Vidisha Madhya Pradesh INC TBD TBD

The results in the table are updated in real-time.