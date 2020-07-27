Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020: Priya Lal, Rinku Bathra are Science toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 68.81% students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.

Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra, both girl students, scored 495 out of 500 to become Science stream toppers.

Here's the list of top 10 Science -Maths Group Stream toppers:

Priya Lal — 495 — First position

Rinku Bathra — 495 — First position

Harish Carpenter — 491 — Second position

Narendra Kumar Patel — 489 — Third position

Sakshi Mishra — 487 — Fourth position

Aashish Kushwaha — 487 — Fourth position

Divyansh Ojha — 486 — Fifth position

Sheetal Kasera — 485 — Sixth position

Harshit Gaur — 485 — Sixth position

Aman Tiwari — 484 — Seventh position

Sanskar Bhargava — 484 — Seventh position

Stuti Pandey — 484 — Seventh position

Sakshi Rathore — 484 — Seventh position

Koena Jain — 484 — Seventh position

Ramashankar Sahu — 483 — Eighth position

Anuj Mishra — 483 — Eighth position

Palak Gautam — 483 — Eighth position

Shivani Lodhi — 483 — Eighth position

Vibhor Bhatt — 483 — Eighth position

Khushi Kotwani — 483 — Eighth position

Prateek Shirke — 483 — Eighth position

Saurabh Sahu — 483 — Eighth position

Pranjal Jain — 482 — Ninth position

Shubhash Prasad — 482 — Ninth position

Aneesh Kumar — 482 — Ninth position

Hardik Agarwal — 482 — Ninth position

Mitali Nagar — 482 — Ninth position

Nitin Tanwar — 482 — Ninth position

Sumit Shukla — 482 — Ninth position

Kanchan Dangi — 481 — Tenth position

Anushka Sharma — 481 — Tenth position

Prakriti Mishra — 481 — Tenth position

Nikhil Rajak — 481 — Tenth position

Nihil Verma — 481 — Tenth position

Neelam Saraate — 481 — Tenth position

Aafreen Fatma — 481 — Tenth position

Priyanshu Nandwar — 481 — Tenth position

This year, girls of class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percent of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percent is 73.4%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July.