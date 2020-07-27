हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 results 2020

Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020: Priya Lal, Rinku Bathra are Science toppers

A total of 68.81% students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations. 

Representational Image

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced MP 12th Result 2020 today in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra, both girl students, scored 495 out of 500 to become Science stream toppers.  

Here's the list of top 10 Science -Maths Group Stream toppers: 

Priya Lal  — 495  — First position
Rinku Bathra — 495 — First position
Harish Carpenter — 491 — Second position
Narendra Kumar Patel — 489 — Third position
Sakshi Mishra — 487 — Fourth position
Aashish Kushwaha — 487 — Fourth position
Divyansh Ojha — 486 — Fifth position
Sheetal Kasera — 485 — Sixth position
Harshit Gaur — 485 — Sixth position
Aman Tiwari — 484 — Seventh position
Sanskar Bhargava — 484 — Seventh position
Stuti Pandey — 484 — Seventh position
Sakshi Rathore — 484 — Seventh position
Koena Jain — 484 — Seventh position
Ramashankar Sahu — 483 — Eighth position
Anuj Mishra — 483 — Eighth position
Palak Gautam — 483 — Eighth position 
Shivani Lodhi — 483 — Eighth position
Vibhor Bhatt  — 483 — Eighth position
Khushi Kotwani — 483 — Eighth position
Prateek Shirke — 483 — Eighth position
Saurabh Sahu — 483 — Eighth position
Pranjal Jain — 482 — Ninth position
Shubhash Prasad — 482 — Ninth position 
Aneesh Kumar — 482 — Ninth position
Hardik Agarwal — 482 — Ninth position
Mitali Nagar — 482 — Ninth position
Nitin Tanwar — 482 — Ninth position
Sumit Shukla — 482 — Ninth position
Kanchan Dangi — 481 — Tenth position
Anushka Sharma — 481 — Tenth position
Prakriti Mishra — 481 — Tenth position
Nikhil Rajak — 481 — Tenth position
Nihil Verma — 481 — Tenth position
Neelam Saraate — 481 — Tenth position
Aafreen Fatma — 481 — Tenth position
Priyanshu Nandwar — 481 — Tenth position

This year, girls of class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percent of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percent is 73.4%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July. 

