Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12th Result 2020 declared: Arts stream toppers list

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP class 12th Result 2020 on Monday (July 27) in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
A total of 68.81 per cent of students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.
Here's the list of top 10 toppers from the Arts stream :
Khushi Singh — 486 — First position
Madhulata Basant — 479 — Second position
Nitika Patidar — 476 — Third position
Riyanshi Shakyavar — 474 — Fourth position
Nirali Sharma — 473 — Fifth position
Tushar Sachdev — 471 — Sixth position
Manish Kumar Jaiswal — 471 — Sixth position
Priyanshi Solanki — 471 — Sixth position
Mithlesh Parihar — 471 — Sixth position
Prakash Nayak Aatmaj — 469 — Seventh position
Vinita Shakyavar — 469 — Seventh position
Abhishek Meena — 468 — Eighth position
Ram Yash Omre — 468 — Eighth position
Raj Kumar Meena — 468 — Eighth position
Nikita Chaurasia — 466 — Ninth position
Krishna Kumar Patel — 466 — Ninth position
Santosh Prajapati — 466 — Ninth position
Ashwini Mishra — 465 — Tenth position
Bhumika Kataria — 465 — Tenth position
This year, girls in class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percentage of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percentage is 73.4%.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July.
The board will announce the dates of the exams soon.