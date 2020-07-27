Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12th Result 2020 declared: Arts stream toppers list

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP class 12th Result 2020 on Monday (July 27) in the presence of State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 68.81 per cent of students have passed the exam. This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.

Here's the list of top 10 toppers from the Arts stream :

Khushi Singh — 486 — First position

Madhulata Basant — 479 — Second position

Nitika Patidar — 476 — Third position

Riyanshi Shakyavar — 474 — Fourth position

Nirali Sharma — 473 — Fifth position

Tushar Sachdev — 471 — Sixth position

Manish Kumar Jaiswal — 471 — Sixth position

Priyanshi Solanki — 471 — Sixth position

Mithlesh Parihar — 471 — Sixth position

Prakash Nayak Aatmaj — 469 — Seventh position

Vinita Shakyavar — 469 — Seventh position

Abhishek Meena — 468 — Eighth position

Ram Yash Omre — 468 — Eighth position

Raj Kumar Meena — 468 — Eighth position

Nikita Chaurasia — 466 — Ninth position

Krishna Kumar Patel — 466 — Ninth position

Santosh Prajapati — 466 — Ninth position

Ashwini Mishra — 465 — Tenth position

Bhumika Kataria — 465 — Tenth position

This year, girls in class 12 have outshined boys. The pass percentage of boys is 64.66% while girls’ pass percentage is 73.4%.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in July. However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 12 board results were delayed, and are scheduled to be released in July.

The board will announce the dates of the exams soon.