Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Results in 1 hour on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board Class 12th Result 2020 on Monday, i.e. on July 27. The results will be released on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. More than 8.5 lakh students are awaiting the class 12 MPBSE results this year.

According to reports, the result is expected to be out at 3 pm on Monday.

According to the Principal secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami, the MPBSE class results was to be released in the third-week of July, which for some reasons, has got delayed. This year around 8.5 lakh students appeared for MP class 12 exams.

The MPBSE class 12 exams were to be conducted in the month of March. However, exams of some papers were postponed midway due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown across the nation. The pending exams were conducted in June maintaining the social distancing guidelines.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy so as to fill their details once the results are declared.

Students can also check their scorecard on:

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

results.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Here's how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

Earlier this month, MPBSE released the class 10 board results on July 4. Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year.