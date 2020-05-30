Madhya Pradesh to extend COVID-19 lockdown till June 15, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (May 30, 2020) said that the State is going to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till June 15, 2020.

Shivraj Chouhan who assumed office on March 23, 2020, made the announcement through a Facebook live session while giving the details of the distribution of the amount of midday meals.

He also talked to a few students through video call and asked them to wear masks and protect themselves from the coronavirus. He asked them to stay two yards away from people and to wash their hands frequently.

He informed that the State government has deposited over Rs 117.11 crore in the accounts of 66.27 lakh students of primary and secondary schools in March and April.

He said that the State government also delivered around 26,109 metric tonnes of wheat and rice to several students’ homes so that the children don’t face any problem during the COVID-19 crisis.

Chouhan also had a meeting with senior officials to review COVID-19 preparations and its current status in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in MP has surged to 7,645, out of which 3,042 are still active. The death count in the state has increased to 334.