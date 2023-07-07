trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632007
Madras HC Declares Former AIADMK Leader OPS Son's Lok Sabha Win From Theni 'Invalid'

 After taking up a petition in this regard by DMK leader Milani on Thursday, the court declared the victory as "null and void"

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:23 AM IST|Source: IANS

Chennai: The Madras High Court has declared the victory of O.P. Ravindranath in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 from Theni parliamentary seat  "invalid".
Ravindranath is the expelled leader of the AIADMK and son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. After taking up a petition in this regard by DMK leader Milani on Thursday, the court declared the victory as "null and void".

The petitioner had alleged that Ravindranath had illegally distributed money to voters to achieve victory in the polls. It was also alleged that the accused had concealed information on his sources of income in the election affidavit. The judgement has come as a setback for father and son duo who were expelled by the AIADMK party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in last July.

 

