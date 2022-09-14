MAH CET 2022: M.P.Ed Result RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link here
MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: M.P.Ed Result has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for more details.
MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the scorecard for the MAH CET M.P.Ed Exam. The scorecard link has been made available on Test Cell's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Results are currently available for download by candidates. The website's scorecard link is now operational. Candidates will need to submit their login information, including their application number and birthdate. Only after the information is accurately entered will the results be displayed on the screen.
MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: Here's how to download the scorecard
- Visit the official website of Test Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org
- Then click on the view scorecard link for MAH CET M.PEd Exam
- Once done, enter your application number and date of birth
- The scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Download the scorecard and keep a copy of the same for your own reference
MAH CET 2022 Result; direct link here
