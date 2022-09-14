MAH CET 2022: M.P.Ed Result RELEASED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link here

MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the scorecard for the MAH CET M.P.Ed Exam. The scorecard link has been made available on Test Cell's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Results are currently available for download by candidates. The website's scorecard link is now operational. Candidates will need to submit their login information, including their application number and birthdate. Only after the information is accurately entered will the results be displayed on the screen.

MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: Here's how to download the scorecard

Visit the official website of Test Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org

Then click on the view scorecard link for MAH CET M.PEd Exam

Once done, enter your application number and date of birth

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and keep a copy of the same for your own reference

The scorecard link has been made available on Test Cell's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Results are currently available for download by candidates.

The website's scorecard link is now operational. Candidates will need to submit their login information, including their application number and birthdate. Only after the information is accurately entered will the results be displayed on the screen.