MAH CET Counselling 2022 registration for 3 year LLB course begins TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to apply here
MAH CET 2022 Final merit list for Round 1 CAP will release on October 18, 2022, scroll down for the steps to register.
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, MAH CET Counselling 2022 round 1 for admission to 3 year LLB course has commenced from today, September 30, 2022. Candidates who are eligible to apply for admission to MAH CET 3 year LLB course can visit the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org and register themselves for the admission process. MAH CET 2022 Final merit list for Round 1 CAP will release on October 18, 2022.
Direct link to register
MAH CET Counselling 2022: Here's How to register
Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org
On the appeared homepage, click on CAP 2022 portal
Now, click on the 5 year integrated LLB course
A new login/registration page would open
Register yourself and apply for the admission process
Fill in the details and submit the documents
Submit the details and save the screen
MAH CET Counselling 2022: Required documents
Photograph
Signature
Class 10th, 12th mark sheet
MAH LLB 5-year application form and scorecard
Domicile Certificate or Birth certficate
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates
|Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix
|September 29, 2022
|Registrations and options to colleges for MS, OMS candidates
|September 30, 2022 to October 10, 2022
|Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, CIWGC candidates
|September 30, 2022 to November 5, 2022
|Alphabetical Merit list
|October 15, 2022
|Final merit list
|October 18, 2022
|Allocation
|October 21, 2022
|Reporting
|October 22 to 29, 2022
|Display of filled and vacant seats
|November 11, 2022
The MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination was held on August 4, 2022, and the results were announced on September 10, 2022. The seat matrix will be made public today, September 29, 2022, in accordance with the established timeline.
