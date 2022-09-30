MAH CET Counselling 2022 registration for 3 year LLB course begins TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to apply here

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, MAH CET Counselling 2022 round 1 for admission to 3 year LLB course has commenced from today, September 30, 2022. Candidates who are eligible to apply for admission to MAH CET 3 year LLB course can visit the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org and register themselves for the admission process. MAH CET 2022 Final merit list for Round 1 CAP will release on October 18, 2022.

MAH CET Counselling 2022: Here's How to register

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the appeared homepage, click on CAP 2022 portal

Now, click on the 5 year integrated LLB course

A new login/registration page would open

Register yourself and apply for the admission process

Fill in the details and submit the documents

Submit the details and save the screen

MAH CET Counselling 2022: Required documents

Photograph

Signature

Class 10th, 12th mark sheet

MAH LLB 5-year application form and scorecard

Domicile Certificate or Birth certficate

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates

Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix September 29, 2022 Registrations and options to colleges for MS, OMS candidates September 30, 2022 to October 10, 2022 Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, CIWGC candidates September 30, 2022 to November 5, 2022 Alphabetical Merit list October 15, 2022 Final merit list October 18, 2022 Allocation October 21, 2022 Reporting October 22 to 29, 2022 Display of filled and vacant seats November 11, 2022

The MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination was held on August 4, 2022, and the results were announced on September 10, 2022. The seat matrix will be made public today, September 29, 2022, in accordance with the established timeline.